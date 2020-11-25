Glenview Trust Co Acquires 2,910 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

NYSE OMC opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

