General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 415,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

