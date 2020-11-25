General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $12.00 at UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

GE opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,321,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 351,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 9.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

