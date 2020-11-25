GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.98

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$41.98 and last traded at C$41.85, with a volume of 20845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.79 million and a P/E ratio of 31.53.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

