Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.80% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $6.08 on Monday. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

In other Gatos Silver news, Director Janice Stairs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

