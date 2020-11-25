Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Galecto in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Galecto in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. Galecto has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

