G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.10

Shares of G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 11179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

GFSZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G4S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G4S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

