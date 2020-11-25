FY2021 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Increased by Analyst

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $43.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $279,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 31,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,403,829.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,098 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,630 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

