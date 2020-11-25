FY2020 EPS Estimates for Unique Fabricating, Inc. Raised by Taglich Brothers (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Taglich Brothers boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unique Fabricating in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of UFAB opened at $4.27 on Monday. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unique Fabricating stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,385 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 9.10% of Unique Fabricating worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

