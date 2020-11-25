FY2020 EPS Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Boosted by Desjardins

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

