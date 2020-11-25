FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Increased by Analyst

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ituran Location and Control in a research note issued on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%.

ITRN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.96 million, a P/E ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.24. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

