FY2020 EPS Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Cut by Analyst

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.47) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.42). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($5.30) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGIO. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,389 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

