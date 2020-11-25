Friendz (FDZ) Trading Up 17.8% This Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 68.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Friendz has a market cap of $415,610.59 and $37,531.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00080135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00347863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $604.34 or 0.03143812 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,737,996 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

