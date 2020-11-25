Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.12

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 2619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRHC. ValuEngine upgraded Freedom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

