Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

