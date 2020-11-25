Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at AlphaValue

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was downgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FOJCY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $4.29 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.