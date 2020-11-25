Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($6.00) Per Share

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.00) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $152,547,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $82,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,655,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,507,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,113,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

