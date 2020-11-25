Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.04

Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 333000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18.

About Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lac Knife property that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the CÃ´te-Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

