Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $422.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

