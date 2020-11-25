Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fluor.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). Fluor had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. ValuEngine lowered Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.64. Fluor has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,459 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,030,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 707,675 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,434,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 355,336 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluor (FLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.