First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,683 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 135,479 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of First Solar worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 116.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 150,924 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 46.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 79.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,522 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $39,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,784.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock valued at $793,342,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.