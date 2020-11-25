First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of First National stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. First National has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

In other news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. purchased 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $28,854.42. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of First National worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

