First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of First National stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. First National has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.
In other news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. purchased 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $28,854.42. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.
First National Company Profile
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
Featured Story: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.