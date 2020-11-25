First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $172.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.38.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FGBI. Zacks Investment Research cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

