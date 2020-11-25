Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.50

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 95126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FANUY shares. Mizuho raised Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanuc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

