Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) & BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Head to Head Comparison

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fanhua and BRP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua $532.33 million 1.75 $27.14 million $1.35 10.64 BRP Group $137.84 million 7.85 -$8.65 million $0.20 159.10

Fanhua has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. Fanhua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fanhua and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua 2.42% 19.63% 11.80% BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fanhua and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua 0 1 0 0 2.00 BRP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fanhua currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.06%. BRP Group has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. Given Fanhua’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fanhua is more favorable than BRP Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Fanhua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fanhua beats BRP Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc., together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, residual value disposal, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates baoxian.com, an online insurance platform, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products; Lan Zhanggui, an Internet-based all-in-one application; and ehuzhu.com, an online non-profit mutual aid platform, as well as CNpad Auto, an Internet-based auto insurance platform. It serves customers through insurance sales and service group, and insurance agencies, as well as sales and service branches and outlets, registered independent sales agents, and in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

