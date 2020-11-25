Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

