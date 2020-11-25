Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $895,000 Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 44.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,045,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 323,096 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 87.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 243,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 475,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 78,471 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COG shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COG stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.23. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

