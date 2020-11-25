Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 498 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $482.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,696 shares of company stock worth $124,028,118 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.74.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

