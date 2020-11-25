Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($5.15). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($16.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $81.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.