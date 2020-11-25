EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) (LON:ESO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $242.00

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) (LON:ESO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 242 ($3.16), with a volume of 4135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 34.82 and a quick ratio of 34.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.50.

About EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

