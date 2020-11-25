ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.45

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 12902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XNGSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded ENN Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ENN Energy in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.82.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

