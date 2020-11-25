Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) (CVE:EDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.18

Shares of Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) (CVE:EDG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 329000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.

About Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Elephant, the Trout and Wolverine, and the McCord Creek properties located in the Alaska, the United States, as well as 100% interest in the McCord property located in the Fairbanks District of Alaska, the United States.

