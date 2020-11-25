Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sidoti raised their target price on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
Shares of WIRE opened at $53.74 on Monday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
