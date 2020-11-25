Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sidoti raised their target price on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of WIRE opened at $53.74 on Monday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

