Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.88.

ENTA stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $860.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $67.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

