Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,612.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 131,196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,147,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after buying an additional 101,956 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 25,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

