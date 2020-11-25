DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

DTE stock opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

