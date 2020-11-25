DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.62% from the stock’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

DKS opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,070,783.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $104,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,932 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

