DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 108,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.26% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

DKS stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $427,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 354,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,020,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $2,773,057.53. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 204,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,136. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

