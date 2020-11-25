DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.20, for a total transaction of $904,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,265 shares of company stock worth $22,826,782. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.47.

DexCom stock opened at $313.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.13. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

