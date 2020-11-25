Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €160.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) received a €160.00 ($188.24) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DB1. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €132.25 ($155.59) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €138.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion and a PE ratio of 22.93. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

