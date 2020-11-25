Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,208 shares of company stock worth $5,488,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

