Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $40.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

NYSE:EPC opened at $36.05 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

