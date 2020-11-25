Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $40.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.
NYSE:EPC opened at $36.05 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
