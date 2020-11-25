Denarius (D) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,114.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 53.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Denarius has a market capitalization of $858,259.49 and approximately $2,114.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,436,622 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

