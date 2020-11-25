Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.25

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.25 and last traded at $66.39, with a volume of 41139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.

DDAIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $47.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler AG will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

