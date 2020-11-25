DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $8.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.26.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist Securiti lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $154.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.73. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

