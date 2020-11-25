CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.