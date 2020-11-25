Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 15th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$92.92 million during the quarter.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.