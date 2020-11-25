Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CROX. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of CROX opened at $59.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,314 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 52.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 323.3% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 572,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 437,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

