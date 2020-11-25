Critical Survey: Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) vs. Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candlewood Hotel has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.3% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Candlewood Hotel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations 0.13% -13.97% 1.40% Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wyndham Destinations and Candlewood Hotel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations 0 1 8 0 2.89 Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus price target of $39.76, indicating a potential downside of 13.09%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Candlewood Hotel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations $4.04 billion 0.97 $507.00 million $5.62 8.14 Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats Candlewood Hotel on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Vacation Exchange segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 230 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company's travel business Panorama includes vacation exchange, leisure travel, and technology brands, including RCI, vacation exchange that provides access to 4,200+ affiliated resorts worldwide; and Extra Holidays, offering condo vacations at hotel prices. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Candlewood Hotel Company Profile

As of December, 2003 Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. is out of business. Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free Â’First Night Kit' complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary Â’cooked to order' breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.