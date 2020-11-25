Cranswick plc (CWK.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 18.70 (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,600 ($47.03) on Wednesday. Cranswick plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,493.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,604.56.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cranswick plc (CWK.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,902 ($50.98).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

